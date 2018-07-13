Role of higher institutions in promoting entrepreneurship education

As Africa progressively continues to take ownership of its position on the global stage, as a continent of growth and business opportunity, there has been an ongoing debate on the type of entrepreneur that will primarily drive economic prosperity. Universities like The Africa Leadership University have in this case come out to tailor education for entrepreneurs across Africa. For more we are joined by Chidi Afulezi, Co-founder, Akoma. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/