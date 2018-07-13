STAR chair talks about life after Steinhoff saga

Jayendra Naidoo, Chairman of STAR and BEE partner of Steinhoff joins CNBC Africa for a special focus on Steinhoff Africa Retail - the African unit of Steinhoff International which is fighting for survival after alleged accounting fraud. STAR has not been divorced from the crisis that's hit its scandal ridden parent Steinhoff. Investors are worried about STAR's outlook and it shows in its share price which is well fallen considerably in the past four months. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/