Understanding East Africa’s current aviation landscape

Kenya Airways and subsidiary Jambojet is set to face stiffer competition as both Air Uganda and Air Tanzania revamp. According to a statement by President Yoweri Museveni of Uganda, the national airline ordered six aircrafts and set for revival by Q4 2018 and Air Tanzania received its first wide body a Boeing 787 Dreamliner that's expected to operate in African routes. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Aviation Analyst Alex Macheras. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/