Africa.com buys iAfrica as part of expansion drive

Africa.com has completed its acquisition of South Africa's oldest news portal from Primedia and MTN. The acquisition of iAfrica will push the South African media platform to expand its global reach and develop the brand's content. Africa.com Chairman and CEO, Teresa Clarke, who will serve as executive editor of iAfrica spoke to CNBC Africa.