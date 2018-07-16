Bushveld Minerals CEO Fortune Mojapelo on the importance of energy storage

Integrated primary vanadium producer, Bushveld Minerals recently announced its Q2 operational update for its 84 per cent -owned energy subsidiary, Bushveld Energy Limited. The company and the Industrial Development Corporation received delivery of the first vanadium redox flow battery from UniEnergy Technologies in South Africa. Joining CNBC Africa is Fortune Mojapelo, CEO of Bushveld Minerals. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/