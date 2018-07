EFI Hub plans to raise $5mn funding to empower entrepreneurs

EFI Hub, responsible for supporting business such as online digital platform Mergims, was originally founded as an incubator for start-ups in emerging and frontier markets in Asia and Africa. Now, the company is set to close $5mn in funding by end of 2018 through its investment arm - EFI Capital. The Co-founder and CEO, Anu Shah, joins CNBC Africa for more.