My Worst Day EP1: One on one with Gbenga Oyebode Chairman of Aluko & Oyebode

Gbenga Oyebode, Nigeria’s legal mastermind and Chairman of Aluko and Oyebode is perhaps one of the most renowned corporate lawyers in West Africa. From starting his firm during the tumultuous era of Nigeria’s fight for democracy, Oyebode is no stranger to setbacks. One of them however will be his most challenging ever and threatened to destroy everything he had worked hard to build. Find out his inspiring story in the first episode of My Worst day with Peace Hyde season 2. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/category/tv-shows/my-worst-day/