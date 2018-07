Zimborders Consortium secures $240mn Beitbridge expansion contract

The Zimborders Consortium recently signed a concession agreement linked to the award of a contract valued at approximately US$240 million by the Zimbabwean government for a major expansion and upgrade of the Beitbridge border post, the country's busiest inland port of entry and one of the region’s key transit points. Joining CNBC Africa is Francois Diedrechsen, CEO of the Zimborders Consortium. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/