Anglo American Platinum commits to $200mn venture capital funds

AngloPlat is taking a $200 million step towards boosting the platinum sector. They have has announced interests in two UK based venture capital funds, committing a total of $100 million which will be matched by a commitment from South Africa’s Government Employees Pension Fund represented by the Public Investment Corporation. CNBC Africa is joined by Chris Griffith, Anglo American Platinum CEO for more. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/