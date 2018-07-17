Developing leadership skills in Africa

Most people coming out of academic institutions are not ready to be employable and need professional qualification to be useful for organisations. That’s according to Badibanga Promesse, Africa’s Regional Vice President for Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA). He joins CNBC Africa to discuss ways to enhance leadership and financial skills for management accountants and other business leaders on the continent. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/