Talking Books Ep 13: Coach – The life and soccer times of Clive Barker

This episode puts the spotlight on football, with a discussion on the biography of Clive Barker, South Africa’s most successful national football coach post-1994. CNBC Africa’s Jill de Villiers speaks to Clive Barker and Michael Marnewick the author of Coach: The life and soccer times of Clive Barker.