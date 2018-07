Microfinance in Africa: Challenges and solutions

Africa’s micro-finance industry currently has a gross loan portfolio of over $8.5 billion, reaching a consumer base of 8 million people. This is however not without its shortfalls in financial inclusion and structural challenges. Mkhululi Ncube, Head of Credit for Banks and FIs at ABSA Group Ltd joins CNBC Africa to break this down. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/