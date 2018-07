Rwandans the fastest growing senders of mobile to mobile remittances in EA

Rwandans are the fastest growing senders of mobile-to-mobile remittances in East Africa. According to data from WorldRemit 90 per cent of its international money transfers to the East African nation go to mobile money wallets. CNBC Africa sat down with Laura Lefevre, WorldRemit's Mobile & Digital partnerships Manager for more on the findings. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/