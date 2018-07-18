Talking Books Ep 15: Blood Money: Stories of ex-Recce’s Missions as a PMC in Iraq

Talking Books ventures into the Middle East, specifically into the aftermath of the ground war that ousted Iraq’s Saddam Hussein in March 2003, and the role played by PMCs, or private military contractors in the years since then. CNBC Africa’s Jill de Villiers speaks to Johan Raath, author of the book Blood Money: Stories of an ex-Recce's Missions as a Private Military Contractor in Iraq. This is the first book on the war in Iraq by a South African. Raath worked as a PMC in Iraq from 2004 to 2017.