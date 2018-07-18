The case for import substitution in boosting intra-African trade

We are in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital, for the third leg of our IATF series of conversations around ways in which the African continent should boost intra-African trade. CNBC Africa’s Godfrey Mutizwa moderates the panel discussion with Dr Benedict Oramah, President & Chairman of the Board, Afreximbank; Abubakar Abba Bello, CEO, Neximbank; Ambassador Albert Muchanga, Commissioner of Trade & Industry, African Union; and Jani Ibrahim, National Vice President, NACCIMA. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/