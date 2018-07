Buhari presents supplementary budget to senate

Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari is seeking approval from lawmakers for an additional 228.9 billion naira to supplement the 2018 budget to fund the 2019 elections and reinstate projects cut by the country’s lawmakers. Eze Onyekpere, Lead Director for the Centre for Social Justice joins CNBC Africa from Abuja to discuss this development. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/