Grand Parade’s Prabashinee Moodley clears the air on company resignations

He brought Burger King, Dunkin’ Donuts and Baskin-Robbins into South Africa through Grand Parade. But the investment company and its executive chairman and interim CEO Dr Hassen Adams have had a torrid year. Grand Parade’s share price has fallen 27 per cent year to day and has seen a string of resignations including Tasneem Karriem who resigned after just ten months as CEO. Adams has a court bid against him to have him removed as chairman of Hout Bay Development Trust, joining CNBC Africa to discuss these developments and the appointment of Chief Executive Officer, Prabashinee Moodley, is Adams. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/