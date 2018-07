Opportunities for investing in Africa’s infrastructure

The Global Infrastructure Hub, a G20 initiative, has revealed that $2.4 trillion of investment is required in 10 countries in Africa by 2040 if they are to keep pace with economic growth and close infrastructure gaps. Chris Heathcote, CEO of the Global Infrastructure Hub joined CNBC Africa to discuss the opportunities for investing in infrastructure in Africa. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/