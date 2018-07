Rwanda steps up efforts to reduce seed imports

In an effort to reduce imports of seeds and increase productivity, Rwandan government has signed a partnership with three firms to produce seeds locally. The partnership aligns with the country’s vision to reach 75 per cent use of improved seeds by 2024 from 50 per cent currently. Dr. Patrick Karangwa, Director General of Rwanda Agriculture Board spoke to CNBC Africa for more. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/