SARB keeps repo rate unchanged

The South African Reserve Bank has unanimously decided to keep the repurchase rate unchanged at 6.5 per cent per annum and the prime lending rate 10 per cent. The bank does however expect 5 rate hikes between now and the year 2020. Joining CNBC Africa is Annabel Bishop, Chief Economist, Investec. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/