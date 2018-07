The rise of high-net-worth individuals in SA

According to a wealth report by New World Wealth, South Africa’s wealthy population is on the increase revealing that at the end of 2017 there were close to 44 000 high-net-worth individuals, up 8 per cent from 2016. Joining CNBC Africa to look at entry into the high-net-worth insurance market is Christelle Colman, Managing Director of Elite Risk Acceptances, Old Mutual Insure. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/