Transaction Capital’s credit outlook for SA consumers

South Africa’s June consumer inflation of 4.6 per cent was slightly lower than the market expectation of 4.8 per cent and has economists believing that the MPC would likely not change the repo rate. The South African Reverse Bank expects inflation to average 4.9 per cent in 2018 and 5.2 per cent in both 2019 and 2020. But what does that outlook affect credit risk for South African consumers? David Hurwitz, Transaction Capital joins CNBC Africa for more. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/