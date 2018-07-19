What Mandela’s legacy means for Africa today

The continent will remember the day July 18 2018 as celebration of 100 years since the birth of Nelson Mandela. What a different world it was then thousands of Africans were fighting World War One – yet at home they had little or no rights. It was to take nearly a century for Mandela and his comrades to put an end to this, but he did serving one term as president from 1994 to 1999. His legacy has been argued over since then. In this CNBC Africa special we despatched our journalists to examine and analyse this legacy and what Mandela means to the Africa of today. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/