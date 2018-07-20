Eskom wage talks to resume on July 27th

Power utility Eskom has been locked in wage negotiations with three trade unions for over a month now, with the negotiations expected to resume on the 27th of July, its employees must decide if they will accept a three-year agreement that includes a 7 per cent annual increase and a housing allowance for 2018 and 7 per cent for the two years after, with no housing allowance. Joining CNBC Africa is Khulu Phasiwe, Spokesperson of Eskom. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/