How this young entrepreneur is shaking up SA’s craft distillery industry

CNBC Africa is joined by Dumo Ndlovu, a Co-Founder of Au Gold Distillery. The young entrepreneur together with his counterpart founded the distillery to produce a cheap alcohol brand for the local market. The brand is 100 per cent black owned and is based in Centurion. He joins CNBC Africa to share his experience. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/