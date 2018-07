Peter Leon: New Investment Act offers less protection to investors

In December 2015 former President Jacob Zuma assented to the Protection of Investment Act, 2015 which was later came into force early this year. According to Peter Leon, Co-Chair and Partner, Herbert Smith Freehills the South African government has effectively diluted the protection afforded to foreign investors at a time of anaemic economic growth. He joins CNBC Africa for more. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/