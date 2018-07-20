Sibanye-Stillwater: Digging deep to survive

It is one of the biggest precious metals producers in the world buffeting through the rough tough times for mining in Africa. Like many in the business it is digging deep to survive. This is the story of Sibanye-Stillwater. It mirrors all the problems and pitfalls of South Africa’s shrinking mining industry. It is battling against debt, rising costs, unfavourable regulation and is plagued by safety problems. Sibanye CEO Neal Froneman takes viewers on a journey through the company’s issues. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/