Why a $500 million yacht is in the middle of a Russian billionaire’s divorce | CNBC Reports

It’s described as Britain’s most expensive divorce - and it involves a Russian billionaire and his ex-wife. But at the center of the dispute is a $500 million yacht named Luna. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC Life on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wAkfMv Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi