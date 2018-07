Anglo American Platinum’s H1 earnings soar as restructuring pays dividend

Mining company Anglo American Platinum has released its interim results for the six months ended June, 2018. The jump in profits is reported at 350 per cent on the back of the group acquiring Glencore's 39 per cent stake in Mototolo, a platinum mine in eastern South Africa. CNBC Africa's Fifi Peters spoke to Chris Griffith, CEO Anglo American Platinum. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos