Facts behind CCNN & Kalambaina cement merger

According to Abdulsamad Rabiu the CEO and Chairman of the BUA group, the merger between two of the company's cement subsidiaries, CCNN and Kalambaina, could increase production capacity to 8 million metric tonnes of cement per year. In an exclusive chat with CNBC Africa's Christy Cole, he sheds some light on the merger and the company's potential Initial Public Offering on the NSE.