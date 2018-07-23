How one American is capitalizing off his move to Vietnam | CNBC Profiles

Peter Petracca left New York to launch a start-up in Vietnam. CNBC's Uptin Saiidi spends a day in Hanoi to see how he adjusted to his new life. ----- Subscribe to us on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wuoARM Subscribe to CNBC Life on YouTube: http://cnb.cx/2wAkfMv Like our Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cnbcinternational Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/cnbcinternational/ Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/CNBCi