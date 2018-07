Is there a pathway to recovery for embattled power utility, Eskom?

South Africa’s embattled power utility, Eskom, released its annual results this morning at its headquarters in Johannesburg. With a debt that’s rocketed by nearly 50 per cent in four years, the company is set in cleaning up the power utility, with 10 executives, who have been implicated in corruption, having left the company already. CNBC Africa’s Aviwe Mtila filed this report.