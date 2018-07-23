Key takeaways from the ANC’s elective conferences

The two biggest ANC provinces in terms of membership, held their elective conferences this weekend. In both Provinces, the delegates of the ruling party moved closer to the centre and warded off the divisions from the 54th ANC National Conference. CNBC Africa's Political economy reporter and host of Political Capital, Karabo Letlhatlha was on duty since Friday when the Gauteng ANC Conference opened and he joins us now for more. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/