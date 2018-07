MindSpace TV EP4: Understanding millennials in the work place

Millennials are seen as a group of young people who are creative, eager to learn and often seen as high maintenance, disloyal yet they thrive in challenges and demand freedom and flexibility. Who are they and what do they want? To answer this; Mindspace TV is joined by Dr Linda Ronnie, Associate Professor, Human Resources, UCT and Ronen Aires, CEO & Founder of Student Village. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/category/tv-shows/mindspace/