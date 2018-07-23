Suspended SARS commissioner faces disciplinary hearing

Suspended SARS Commissioner, Tom Moyane’s disciplinary hearing kicked off in Sandton on Saturday with a number of objections coming from Moyane. Advocate Dali Mpofu, who appeared on behalf of Moyane, submitted objections on fairness, the terms of reference and the admissibility of Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan. Mpofu also hit out hard at President Cyril Ramaphosa‚ saying that the president was not being fair to the suspended tax boss.