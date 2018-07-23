What China’s Xi Jinping, India’s Narendra Modi visit means for Rwanda

Ahead of the BRICS summit kicking off tomorrow in South Africa, Rwanda is hosting two power houses. Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are in the country on state visits expected to deepen bilateral ties. The visits follow Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi’s visit in the country over the weekend. To make an economic case, CNBC Africa joined by ICS Chief Strategist Kenneth Agutamba and Ibrahim Diong, Former Senegal Minister of Chinese Affairs.