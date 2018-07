EA Debate: How to build a sustainable start-up ecosystem

While East Africa posted a record pull of $84.7 million in terms of start-up investment over the last two years; 90 per cent of the funding typically went back to expatriate founders; presenting a challenge to the local private and public sector on how to harness the vast opportunities. For a discussion on how to build a sustainable start up echo system CNBC Africa is joined by industry players from the region.