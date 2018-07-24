Expert reacts as Nigeria MPC retains lending rate at 14%

Although Nigeria's Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, announced that the country's baseline rate would be maintained at 14 per cent, he stated plans to implement initiatives that could reduce the cost of funds to key sectors of the country's economy. Chigozie Muogbo, Leader of the research and market intelligence team at Diamond Bank joins CNBC Africa to unpack the macroeconomic impact of the MPC announcement. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/