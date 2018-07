Here’s how much cash-in-transit heists cost the SA economy

Cash-in-transit heists in South Africa are on the rise and according to data from the South African Banking Risk Information Centre, 278 cash-in transit robberies were reported in 2016, with that number jumping significantly to 378 in 2017. But what are some of the measures put in place to curb this epidemic? CNBC Africa reporter, Aviwe Mtila who has been working very closely on the story.