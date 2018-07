How the 4th Industrial Revolution will impact emerging economies

The BRICS group of emerging economies has established the New Development Bank which has approved loans of $300 million for energy projects in South Africa and $300 million for a transportation project in China. CNBC Africa caught up with the president of the bank, K. V. Kamath and started by asking him about the impact of the 4th Industrial Revolution on emerging economies. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/