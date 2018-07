Norilsk Nickel Africa CEO Michael Marriott on unfulfilled payment from the Botswana govt

Russian mining giant Norilsk Nickel are yet to receive a settlement payment of $45 million from the Botswana government to settle a dispute after its State-run mining company pulled out of buying a stake in a South African mine from the Russian firm. Joining CNBC Africa is Michael Marriott, CEO of Norilsk Nickel Africa. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/