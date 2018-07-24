Understanding Africa’s development dynamics

Africa needs development strategies that are more coherent and prioritise improved public action to stand up to the challenges of growth, jobs and inequalities prompted by the continent's remarkable emergence, that’s according to the first issue of a new joint report by the African Union Commission produced in collaboration with the OECD Development Centre. CNBC Africa spoke to Mario Pezzini, Director of the OECD Development Centre and Special Adviser to the OECD Secretary General on Development to get a wider understanding of the dynamics of Africa’s development. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/