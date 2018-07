What does India′s Modi really want in Africa?

India’s Prime Minister Naredra Modi’s trip across Africa is expected to attract trade and investment, offering billions of dollars in credit and development financing with an aim to deepen its relations with the 54 African countries. Joining CNBC Africa for more is Munish Gupta, Vice President, India Chamber of Commerce and Mukesh Sahu, Mukesh Sahu, Regional Director, Satguru Group. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/