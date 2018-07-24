Why SA’s small businesses continue to struggle

The Small Business Institute has warned that the National Development Plan’s goal of small business creating 90 per cent of jobs by 2030 will not be fulfilled unless this vital segment of the economy is properly understood. The institute in partnership with the Small Business Project have launched the early findings of the challenges and potential of small to medium sized companies in South Africa. Joining CNBC Africa is Bernard Swanepoel, Chairman of the Small Business Institute.