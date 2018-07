Why you should book at these Umhlanga restaurants in KZN

KwaZulu-Natal or KZN is one of South Africa’s 9 provinces, and has a well-deserved reputation for being the country’s playground. With exquisite beaches, rich cultural heritage and all-out adventure activities, it is the province that truly has more, and in these special broadcasts we’ll take you through some of the best attractions that KZN has on offer. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/