Nigeria’s July 2018 MPC meeting: Pre-analysis

Nigeria's Central Bank is widely expected to maintain its monetary stance as it adopts a wait and see approach. If it does so this will be the 11th consecutive time it has held Nigeria’s baseline interest rate at 14 percent. However, the bank is also under pressure to cut rates to boost the country’s economic recovery from recession. Ahead of the MPC announcement by Godwin Emefiele, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Bismarck Rewane, CEO of Financial Derivatives, Tilewa Adebajo, CEO of CFG Advisory and Jaron Meyerson, Derivatives Trader at Rand Merchant Bank join CNBC Africa to discuss the issues at stake.