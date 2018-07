Rwanda, Andela partner to launch pan-African tech hub in Kigali

Rwanda has signed a partnership agreement with Andela, an American company that specializes in training software developers, to establish the company’s pan-African tech hub in Kigali. The program aims to address shortage of skilled software developers in the country and across the continent. For more CNBC Africa spoke to Clare Akamanzi, CEO of Rwanda Development Board and Jeremy Johnson, Co-founder & CEO of Andela.