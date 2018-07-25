UBA wins Euromoney’s best digital banking award

Pan African Financial Services group, United Bank for Africa clinched the Best Bank in Digital Category award at the just concluded Euromoney awards in London. While accepting the award, Kennedy Uzoka, the bank's Group Managing Director said the recognition would further spur the bank to meet the needs of its customers. Austine Abolusoro, Group Head of Online Banking and IT online Banking Services at UBA joins CNBC Africa to talk us through the bank's digital strategy. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/