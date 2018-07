Understanding Nigeria’s cement industry

Executive Chairman and CEO of Bua Group, Abdulsamad Rabiu says Nigeria’s yearly cement production capacity is not up to its true potential. On this episode of Beyond Markets, he joins CNBC Africa’s Christy Cole, to discuss Nigeria’s journey to self-sufficiency in cement production, the infrastructure and food conglomerate’s plans regarding mergers as well as an impending IPO. https://www.cnbcafrica.com/videos/