Capital Connection EP4: African gaming entrepreneurs & Zimbabwe elections outlook

In this episode of Capital Connection CNBC Africa’s Arnold Segawa talks to Aditi Lalbahadur, International Programme Manager, from the South African Institute of International Affairs and Lagos Political Analyst, Achike Chude about their outlook on this year’s elections in Zimbabwe. The weekly feature “Youth Africa” hosts African gaming entrepreneurs Ben Myres and Cukia Kimani who are the founders of Nyamakop Games.